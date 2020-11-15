 Shroud & Tyler1 'lose all respect' for xQc over Fall Guys stream sniping - Dexerto
Shroud & Tyler1 ‘lose all respect’ for xQc over Fall Guys stream sniping

Published: 15/Nov/2020 11:25 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 11:56

by Calum Patterson
xqc and shroud
Twitch: xQcOW / Shroud

shroud Twitch Rivals tyler1 xQc

Drama has erupted between a number of the most popular streamers on Twitch, after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was caught ‘stream sniping’ his opponents in the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event. Shroud and Tyler1 say they have lost all respect for their fellow streamer.

During a match from which xQc had already been eliminated, he was found to have grabbed an opposing player who was still competing, so that his teammate could ensure a qualifying spot.

Tyler1 later watched the clip of this happening, in disbelief that xQc had used this tactic. “Wait, he is doing it?!” tyler1 exclaimed, as he watched xQc grab an opponent, resulting in his own elimination from the game.

The match in question was a tie-breaker for third place, and by grabbing and eliminating the opponent, xQc ensured his own teammate could get 3rd instead.

Shroud angry with xQc

After the incident, there was immediate confusion and anger from the other players involved. The tournament had real money on the line, with the winning team securing $11,000 each.

In the end, Team Tanks won Twitch Rivals (check out the final placements here), but xQc’s action gained him the ire of other prominent streamers.

Shroud said he had complimented xQc for being hilarious hours before, “but now he does that, and all my respect is quite literally gone.”

Tyler1 agreed, but only if he had had respect for xQc in the first place. They established that Tfue, who was on xQc’s team, was “in the clear,” but wondered if xQc would face punishment from Twitch.

“No big partner has ever done that,” shroud explained. “I am so shocked, because I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t even think Twitch knows. I don’t know if they’re going to ban him for a week, a month, three days? I have no idea.”

xQc has apologized for his actions, and asked fans to stop defending him. “I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry.”

Tyler1 confronted xQc and Tfue, in what turned into a shouting match between the two rival teams. Tfue took xQc’s side in the debate, but how seriously they were all taking it is unclear.

Whether Twitch does actually take action against xQc is anyone’s guess. Stream sniping is against Twitch rules, and even partnered streamers have been banned for it in the past.

However, given it would be xQc’s first instance, he may get away with a warning. Not to mention, he is one of the most-watched channels on the entire platform, so banning him would cause endless scrutiny and debate over whether it was fair and just.

m0xyy returns to Twitch just one day after his reported permanent ban

Published: 15/Nov/2020 1:00 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 2:27

by Andrew Amos
m0xyy Twitch logo next to Twitch icon on phone
Twitter: m0xyy / Twitch

November 14 update (9pm ET): m0xyy has been unbanned on Twitch just 24 hours after his reported permanent ban over DMCA strikes.

Twitch and m0xyy are yet to make a statement on the ban. Original story continues below.

Earlier: Twitch star ‘m0xyy’ has reportedly been permanently banned from Twitch on November 13 over DMCA strikes. He had over 500,000 followers at the time of his ban.

M0xyy rose up the streaming ranks in 2018, catapulting from a handful of viewers to over 1,000 concurrents in the space of six months.

It was in part due to his collaborations with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was also on his rise to the top of Twitch after being kicked from the Overwatch League.

However, it appears that m0xyy’s entire career on the platform ⁠— spanning back to 2015 ⁠— has been pulled from underneath him. The Twitch star has reportedly been permanently banned from the platform as of November 13.

The reason why m0xyy was banned is reportedly over DMCA claims. Record labels have been targeting Twitch with an influx of complaints over streamers using licensed music. M0xyy himself stated he was struck twice and was at risk of a permanent suspension on November 11.

“I’ve been DMCA’d twice in one week and I believe [the] next one will be a permanent ban. I’m going to be deleting all my clips and VODs, hopefully all will be done in [the] next couple of days. Save them if you want while you still can before it’s too late,” he said on Twitter.

However, it appears that he wasn’t able to take them off the platform in time, and as such has been banned permanently.

There is hope for m0xyy to return to Twitch though. On November 5, League of Legends star Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani was banned ‘permanently’ over his account getting DMCA striked. The situation was cleared up days later though, and he was unbanned on November 9.

Twitch themselves have been unable to cope with the large influx of DMCA claims. “We were as surprised by the number of music-related DMCA takedowns as you were. Before May, we received fewer than 50 per year. Now, we’re receiving thousands each week,” the company said on November 11.

Twitch has vowed to implement “more sophisticated and user-friendly tools” to help take down infringing content. These are yet to be pushed live.

We will update you more on m0xyy’s situation as more information arises.