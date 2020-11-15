Shroud & Tyler1 'lose all respect' for xQc over Fall Guys stream sniping - Dexerto

Drama has erupted between a number of the most popular streamers on Twitch, after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was caught ‘stream sniping’ his opponents in the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event. Shroud and Tyler1 say they have lost all respect for their fellow streamer.

During a match from which xQc had already been eliminated, he was found to have grabbed an opposing player who was still competing, so that his teammate could ensure a qualifying spot.

Tyler1 later watched the clip of this happening, in disbelief that xQc had used this tactic. “Wait, he is doing it?!” tyler1 exclaimed, as he watched xQc grab an opponent, resulting in his own elimination from the game.

The match in question was a tie-breaker for third place, and by grabbing and eliminating the opponent, xQc ensured his own teammate could get 3rd instead.

Shroud angry with xQc

After the incident, there was immediate confusion and anger from the other players involved. The tournament had real money on the line, with the winning team securing $11,000 each.

In the end, Team Tanks won Twitch Rivals (check out the final placements here), but xQc’s action gained him the ire of other prominent streamers.

Shroud said he had complimented xQc for being hilarious hours before, “but now he does that, and all my respect is quite literally gone.”

Tyler1 agreed, but only if he had had respect for xQc in the first place. They established that Tfue, who was on xQc’s team, was “in the clear,” but wondered if xQc would face punishment from Twitch.

“No big partner has ever done that,” shroud explained. “I am so shocked, because I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t even think Twitch knows. I don’t know if they’re going to ban him for a week, a month, three days? I have no idea.”

xQc has apologized for his actions, and asked fans to stop defending him. “I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry.”

Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry. — xQc (@xQc) November 15, 2020

Tyler1 confronted xQc and Tfue, in what turned into a shouting match between the two rival teams. Tfue took xQc’s side in the debate, but how seriously they were all taking it is unclear.

Whether Twitch does actually take action against xQc is anyone’s guess. Stream sniping is against Twitch rules, and even partnered streamers have been banned for it in the past.

However, given it would be xQc’s first instance, he may get away with a warning. Not to mention, he is one of the most-watched channels on the entire platform, so banning him would cause endless scrutiny and debate over whether it was fair and just.