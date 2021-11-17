Asmongold hits out at Activision Blizzard after employee walkout: “F**k Bobby Kotick”

Twitch streamer Asmongold has kept a keen eye on the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, and has weighed in on the newly emerged accusations about CEO Bobby Kotick.

On November 16, it was reported that Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, was supposedly aware of issues of harassment within the company, but did nothing about it – an accusation he quickly denied.

The allegations emerge amid the ongoing lawsuit against the company for fostering a “pervasive frat-boy culture” in the workplace. The publishers were also later accused of shredding documents pertinent to the case,

In the wake of the allegations against Kotick, employees staged a walkout during the working hours of November 16, calling for the CEO’s resignation. It turns out they weren’t the only ones, as Twitch streamer and long-time WoW player, Asmongold, has also weighed in on the situation.

Asmongold slams Bobby Kotick

Following the latest allegations, the self-professed professional neckbeard was quick to drop a simple yet scathing comment.

He posted “f**k Bobby Kotick” on Twitter, racking up almost 20k likes in less than 24 hours.

Fuck Bobby Kotick — Zack (@Asmongold) November 16, 2021

The topic then carried across to his stream, where his criticisms of the Activision Blizzard CEO continued. “I said this on Twitter: ‘f**k Bobby Kotick,'” he states, referencing the above tweet. “This is the only thing I think we can really say. F**k Bobby Kotick.

“This guy has caused so much f**king trouble,” he continues. “He has created so much f**king drama for this company. Everything that you hear outside of Bobby Kotick’s own words are negative about him – this person just makes the entire company look bad. But he makes them a lot of money.”

He added: “I think we’re going to see very soon in the next couple of days whether making them that amount of money is going to make the difference.”

This isn’t the first time that the streamer has spoken out against the company.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, he expressed concern that wouldn’t fix their internal issues following the lawsuit, calling their actions “shameful.”