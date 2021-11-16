Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly knew of sexual misconduct “for years

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, allegedly knew “for years” about the sexual misconduct that led to the company being sued by the State of California.

An article from Wall Street Journal alleges that Activision Blizzard’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, was aware of the sexual misconduct happening throughout the company.

The gaming behemoths were sued by the State of California in June, 2021, for fostering a “pervasive frat boy culture” within the workplace. Following this, officials claimed that the company had shredded documents pertaining to the lawsuit.

Kotick has since been under scrutiny despite accepting a million-dollar pay cut in response to the ongoing issues, but WSJ reports that he knew about the issues and did nothing.

Activision Blizzard CEO under fire

Kotick allegedly claimed to company officials that “he wasn’t aware of many of the allegations of misconduct” and that he is “very committed to making sure we have the most welcoming, most inclusive workplace in the industry.”

Former Blizzard Co-Leader, Jen Oneal, has called this into question, however, in an email reportedly sent to Activision’s legal team. She claims that she was the victim of sexual abuse at the company, writing that “I have been tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against.”

She goes on to allege that she went to “a party for an Activision development studio she attended with Mr. Kotick around 2007 in which scantily clad women danced on stripper poles. At the same party, a DJ encouraged female attendees to drink more so the men would have a better time, according to another person who was present.”

At a different event, another employee accused co-head of Activision’s Treyarch studio, Dan Bunting, of sexually assaulting her. Activision Blizzard reportedly decided “not to terminate Mr. Bunting, but instead to impose other disciplinary measures.” He then apparently left the company following WSJ enquires.

Kotick has apparently denied these events, noting that “if there are experiences people have in the workplace that make them uncomfortable, we’re much more adept at being able to respond to those.”

Despite this, the CEO continues to come under fire for supposedly ignoring complaints. In 2020 a group of 30 female employees reportedly filed a report to regarding harassment in the workplace, that Kotick was apparently aware of.

His own behaviour has also been called into question following an incident that allegedly occurred on his private jet in 2007. In the WSJ report, a flight attendant claims she was fired after being sexually assaulted by the aircraft’s pilot. Kotick apparently told the woman and her attorneys that “I’m going to destroy you” when she decided to sue, and the issue was settled in 2008 with a $200,000 settlement.

As all eyes remain on Activision Blizzard, we’ll continue to report the latest developments.