Asmongold explains why the Twitch MasterChef meta “won’t last” very long

Twitch star Asmongold explained his thoughts on the future of the platform, and why fellow streamers watching the reality show MasterChef on stream isn’t sustainable.

Asmongold has been streaming on his secondary account zackrawrr as he continues to take time off from his main channel.

While streaming on his other Twitch page he expanded on some thoughts about the future of the platform and the current popularity of watching the show MasterChef on stream.

Asmongold on Twitch’s MasterChef meta

Asmongold went live on December 16 and shared his take on where the streaming meta is shifting as people look for new content to upload.

He said, “Where is content going over the next few years? I do think that there’s going to be more of a focus on IRL-type content, and there’s going to be more of a blending between mainstream celebrity content and internet celebrity content.

“The MasterChef thing isn’t gonna last. I’m pretty sure Trainwrecks got DMCA’d for that like two years ago. Eventually, they’re gonna DMCA streamers and as soon as the first one gets DMCA’d, everybody else is gonna stop watching it.”

Fellow star streamer xQc has been watching a ton of MasterChef on Twitch, while even getting an offer from a previous winner to watch along with him.

Asmongold believes once he or another streamer gets a DMCA strike for it, the fun will be over and everyone will stop streaming it in order to avoid the punishment.

Until that first hammer drops, streamers are still watching the show and enjoying all the charm judge Gordon Ramsay has to offer.