Asmongold expertly “babysits” lost Hasan viewers in chat while he is banned

With Hasan banned from Twitch, his tens of thousands of viewers are dispersing across the platform and trying out other streams – leading Asmongold to joke that one out-of-context chat comment must have been from a “lost” Hasan viewer.

On December 13, Hasan and two others were banned from Twitch for their use of the word “cracker” during their streams.

Since then, Hasan has been posting on his YouTube channel as he waits out his ban.

Now that his massive viewership has nowhere to go, it looks to Asmongold like some of them have stumbled their way into his channel. The phenomenon is sometimes known as “chat refugees” – when a banned streamer, or simply a streamer taking a break, has their viewers visit other channels in the meantime.

Asmongold handles “lost” Hasan viewer

While streaming on his second channel zackrawrr, Asmon was talking about the new controversial WoW book that has been accused of propping up racial stereotypes.

While discussing the book, he noticed one viewer typing some messages in chat that had nothing to do with the topic at hand.

He read their message back to them, “‘You realize communists are responsible for Covid?’ Uhm, so what we’re talking about right now is World of Warcraft. I know Hasan’s banned for a week, and you’re probably banned in his chat, but you’re gonna have to wait for him to come back, and then you’ll be able to have that conversation with him.”

Asmon was shocked at what the viewer typed, and certainly got a laugh out of it. He cracked up and finished with, “Who are you talking to? What’s the point?”

Hasan averaged over 30,000 viewers on many of his broadcasts, meaning there could hundreds of thousands of avid Twitch viewers now looking for new content to watch on the platform. Asmongold won’t be the only streamer with a potential inflow of these viewers.

While Hasan serves out his Twitch ban, and his viewership is searching for a new home on Twitch, but Asmongold is having none of it.