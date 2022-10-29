Asmongold claims he is “sick” of places like McDonald’s following Dollar Menu change

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Twitch streamer Asmongold has steered his frustrations toward fast food restaurants, noting a major change that several of them have made to their popular Dollar Menu.

Fast food chains such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell have many delights to feast on, but the dollar menu reigns supreme when it comes to getting a bargain. You can even bag some Overwatch 2-themed goodies in the process.

Items like the McDonald’s McChicken or a small Wendy’s frosty come in clutch when you’re after a cheap hunger fix.

However, over the years several fast food restaurants have decided to alter the Dollar Menu – leaving customers such as Asmongold on the sidelines. The popular World of Warcraft streamer unleashed his bewilderment toward this unpopular menu change.

Asmongold blasts fast-food chains for “slick” Dollar Menu alteration

When you’re streaming for hours on end, a quick fast food hit undoubtedly hits the spot. And Asmongold isn’t mincing his words when it comes to increased pricing at his favorite fast food places.

“All these fast food places think they’re slick renaming the dollar menu to the “value” menu,” Asmongold exclaimed.

The Twitch streamer explained that many chains are “charging 3 dollars for a small French fries” despite advertising competitive prices.

“It’s happening everywhere and I’m sick of pretending like it’s not,” added Asmongold.

The downfall of Dollar Menu prices isn’t just affecting Asmongold either. His followers have pitched in with their stories of disappointment, with Taco Bell amid many chains in their concerns.

Twitter user Hecman15 said “Look at all the ‘value’ two dollars got me at Taco Bell. It’s the recession menu now.”

Other Twitter users such as johnny_bullet have kept tabs on chains like McDonald’s, bringing to light that Dollar Menu items are mostly accessed through their app. McDonald’s parted ways with the original Dollar Menu back in 2013.

Could Asmongold be a figurehead in restoring the Dollar Menu to its former glory? Probably not, but at least we can find solace in Burger King’s Modern Warfare 2 crossover.