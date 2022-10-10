McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two.

The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.

From the revamped 5v5, removal of the dreaded 2CP mode and more heroes on alternating seasons, there is a lot for plans to sink their teeth into.

Fans may be lovin’ it even more later this month, however, as McDonald’s confirmed that they will be working with Overwatch in some sort of promotion.

McDonald’s x Overwatch 2 crossover announced

In a tweet, McDonald’s Australia revealed that a crossover was in the works by posting a picture of the OW2 logo with the caption “coming soon.”

Speculation about a McDonald’s and Overwatch team-up mounted back in September when employees leaked that kiosks in stores had OW2 mysteriously listed.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear precisely what this crossover will entail. Will there be Overwatch 2 Happy Meals or official skins that players can unlock? The possibilities are seemingly endless.

That said, players have noticed a series of Junker Queen cosmetics that are only available via a “regional promotion” beginning in November. This could be key, as Junker Queen is Overwatch 2’s newest hero from Australia.

This announcement also comes after Overwatch Vice-President Jon Spector indicated that he was interested in bringing Fortnite-style crossovers to OW2.

“And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we’re interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise,” he said. “So we’ve been more focused on those collaborations as the stuff we might be interested in doing. And less on the ads-in-our-game type stuff.”

We’ll have to wait and see just what this means for both McDonald’s and Overwatch and if more regions than just Australia will be able to partake in the action.