Modern Warfare 2 players are buying this Burger King skin for outrageous prices online

After Activision released an exclusive Modern Warfare 2 Burger King partnership for the Burger Town Operator skin, players outside of eligible locations are splashing up to $40 to buy the cosmetic on eBay.

Modern Warfare 2 has launched with a number of Operator skins to equip, most of which are unlocked through multiplayer or campaign objectives. However, there are a number that are obtained in different ways, such as the Soap and Ghost Operators that are locked behind the MW2 Vault Edition.

Shortly before the launch of MW2, Activision partnered with fast-food giant Burger King to release a Burger Town Operator skin, taking advantage of one of the series’ longest-running easter eggs.

The exclusive cosmetic is earned by purchasing a Modern Warfare 2 meal and redeeming a code, but the offer is only available in 40 countries, excluding the US. As you’d expect, dedicated MW2 players haven’t let this stop them, and are paying a premium to get hold of the skin.

Although the Modern Warfare 2 Burger Town Operator codes are only given out in certain countries, they aren’t locked to a specific region and can be redeemed anywhere.

Savvy players quickly took advantage of this, as listings began to appear on eBay starting at around $15 and reaching as high as $40, which is more than double the cost of the meal itself.

Activision The Burger King exclusive Operator skin also comes with one hour of double XP.

If you’re wondering why players are willing to drop so much money on a single skin, which is essentially just a man in a t-shirt donning the Burger Town logo, it’s actually a well-known easter egg within the CoD series.

The fictional fast-food chain first appeared in multiple missions of the 2009 Modern Warfare 2’s campaign and made up a portion of the iconic Terminal multiplayer map. It has since appeared in many CoD installments, from Modern Warfare 3 to Advanced Warfare’s Extraction mode.

It even showed up across Verdansk, the original Warzone map that was released following the 2019 reboot of the MW series.

With all this in mind, it’s not hard to see why the most dedicated Modern Warfare 2 players want to represent Burger Town in Infinity Ward’s latest game. Although, we recommend spending the cash on Whoppers instead, unless you really must have the Modern Warfare 2 Burger King skin.