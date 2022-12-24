Asmongold called out for having “homophobic” friends on Twitch stream

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Popular WoW streamer and OTK owner Asmongold is being called out by his fans for having “casually homophobic” friends on his Twitch stream.

Between all the controversy generated by both OTK and Starforge PCs, it’s been a rough year for Asmongold. He’s been addressing these issues openly on stream, however, and has had support from his fans through a great deal of it.

However, a recent on-stream moment is being heavily criticized by fans of the streamer. He had some friends over to hang out in the background while he was live, and what their “casually homophobic” language has been called out by Asmongold’s viewers.

And, while Asmongold didn’t directly say anything that agreed with his friends’ take, he didn’t condemn their words either.

Asmongold was streaming on his second channel with some friends over. A chatter typed, “Who’s the Mexican?”, offending both of Asmon’s friends and prompting them to ban the chatter.

One of Asmon’s friends said, “Cody’s a homosexual, not a Mexican.”, using the word homosexual as an insult toward Cody, one of the men on Asmon’s stream.

Asmongold called out his friend, who he named as Jeff, by saying “Jeff, can you try not to get me banned?”, followed by claiming that “Jeff’s been banned on more platforms than Andrew Tate.”

While Asmon did tell Jeff to stop, he didn’t condemn the words he was saying and said he just didn’t want to get banned. The friend to the left of Asmon, Cody, claimed that Jeff had been “banned from TikTok 15 times in a row”.

A comment on the reddit post said, “He’s still having the convicted woman beater on his stream? Yikes” referring to Cody, and linked to a web archived affadavit related to one Cody Victor Ramirez Coy. It was used as evidence in a court case that led to this Cody being convicted of assaulting his girlfriend at the time.

The commentor claims the on-stream Cody and the Cody mentioned in the affadavit are one and the same, but it’s yet to be confirmed whether or not this is the case by the man in question or Asmongold.

While there aren’t too many people calling out Asmongold directly, fans have heavily criticized the company Asmon keeps.