The Starforge Systems $899 PC is still overpriced: Our top alternatives

Joel Loynds
Moistcr1tikalOTK
Starforge OTK 999 system
Dexerto/Starforge

OTK’s new venture, Starforge Systems, has already come under fire for how the faces of the company have responded to the criticism. But it’s true: Starforge prebuilt PCs are overpriced.

Yesterday, Starforge Systems was unveiled, a brand-new system integrator that was created in a joint effort by OTK and Moistcr1TiKaL. However, the launch has not been going steady, with multiple issues regarding pricing for their systems, and a community backlash that followed it.

Needless to say, Starforge Systems, which is spearheaded by the EX-COO of Artesian Builds, has had a rocky launch thus far, especially when it comes to just how much the Starforge Systems prebuilt PCs cost.

Looking at NZXT’s prebuilt systems at $999, it is clear that they have priced out a ‘starter system’ which will get you up and running with everything you need. However, they are now aging, as we rapidly approach a new generation of PC hardware.

This is also the case for the Starforge Systems Horizon PC, which costs the same amount as NZXT’s PC while featuring significantly worse specs.

The Starforge Systems Horizon PC features an i3-10100F and GTX 1660 Ti, both of which are older-generation parts, and are not really suitable to purchase this late into 2022, and feature-rich GPUs such as the RTX 3050 can be had at a similar price.

NZXT includes the RTX 3050, a better-supported card, and one that can use DLSS to eke out more performance. The NZXT system will last far longer at $999 than the $899 Starforge Systems Horizon PC, and it only costs $100 more.

You’ll also find that the i5-10400F included in the NZXT is superior to the i3-10100F in just about every conceivable way, even though they are both a few generations old.

Starforge Systems has been quick to address the issue of pricing by dropping the price of numerous systems by $100, as promised by Moistcr1TiKaL. But, it still does not address the issue of the lower-end Horizon PC.

StarForge vs NZXT vs iBuyPower vs DIY $899 entry system comparison

PartStarforge SystemsNZXTiBuyPower (via Best Buy)DIY build
CPUIntel I3-10100Fi5-10400FIntel i5-12400FAMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz 6-Core Processor
CoolerDeepcool AK400 Performance Air CoolerDeepcool Gammax GTE V2Certified CPU Fan and Heatsink’ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO CPU Cooler
GPUNVIDIA GTX 1660TiGeForce RTX 3050GeForce RTX 3050PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Fighter Video Card
RAMTeamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 16GB DDR4-3200Team Force Vulcan 16GB DDR4 RAM8GB of RAMCorsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB
StorageTeamgroup MP33 Pro 512GB NVMe500 GB NVMe500GB NVMeSamsung 970 Evo Plus 500 GB
MotherboardASUS Prime B560m-a ACASUS B560B660ASRock B550M-HDV Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard
PSUEVGA 600W GDHigh Power SFX 650W Gold600W PSUEVGA B5 550 W 80+
CaseDeepcool CG560 Mid-Tower (Black)NZXT H510iBUYPOWER Slate HAKO MR Tempered Glass ARGBAntec DF700 Flux ATX Mid Tower Case
OSWindows 11 ProWindows 10 HomeWindows 11None/Windows Unlicensed

Starforge Systems’ machine is now $899, and NZXT’s machines cost $999. Going for the SlateMR from iBuyPower via Best Buy can save you around $70 when on sale. Building yourself a machine under $999 can be done with some caveats for around $970.96 (via PCPartPicker).

If you can replace the RAM, we do recommend buying the Best Buy iBuyPower device, due to the excellent 12400F inside, which will actually do you incredibly well for all your 1080p gaming or esports needs.

Get the iBuyPower SlateMR gaming desktop for $929 (which was $999).

It has been speculated that much of Starforge Systems’ stock of parts could have potentially been purchased from the Artesian Builds’ auction during its liquidation. We’ve reached out to Starforge Systems and OTK for comment regarding this.

Looking at the other tiers of PCs, we’re confident in saying that there are better options out there for similar prices. While these other models aren’t especially egregious like the $999 one, you are still best off shopping around or considering building your own.

StarForge vs NZXT vs iBuyPower vs DIY $1500 system comparison

PartStarforgeNZXTiBuyPowerDIY
CPUIntel I5-11400FAMD Ryzen 5 5600XAMD Ryzen 5 5600 ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8 GHz 8-Core Processor
CPU CoolerDeepcool AK400 Performance Air CoolerNZXT Kraken 120iBUYPOWER 120mm RGB Liquid Cooling Systembe quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 50.5 CFM CPU Cooler
Graphics CardNVIDIA RTX 3070NVIDIA RTX 3070GeForce RTX 3060MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
RAMTeamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 16GB DDR4-3200Team T-FORCE 16GB DDR416GB DDR4-3200 RGB RAMSilicon Power GAMING 32 GB
SSDTeamgroup MP33 Pro 1TB NVMe1TB NVMe SSD500GB M.2 NVMe + 1TB HDDSilicon Power A60 1 TB
MotherboardASUS Prime B560m-a ACB550 ATX MotherboardB550 ACGigabyte X570 AORUS ELITE ATX AM4 Motherboard
Power SupplyASUS ROG Strix 650G650W Bronze600 Watt – 80 PLUS Gold CertifiedThermaltake Toughpower GF1 PE 750 W 80+ Gold
CaseDeepcool CG560 Mid-Tower (Black)NZXT Kraken 120iBUYPOWER Slate MONO MR Tempered Glass ARGBCorsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case
Operating SystemWindows 11 ProWindows 10 HomeWindows 11 HomeNone/Unlicensed

StarForge vs NZXT vs iBuyPower vs DIY $2399 system comparison

PartStarforgeNZXTiBuyPowerDIY
CPUIntel I7-12700KFAMD Ryzen 7 5800XAMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPUIntel Core i9-12900K 3.2 GHz 16-Core Processor
CPU CoolerDeepcool Castle 240EX-RGB Liquid CoolerNZXT Kraken 120iBUYPOWER 240mm Addressable RGB Liquid Cooling SystemCorsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler
Graphics CardNVIDIA RTX 3080GeForce RTX™ 3080 TIGeForce RTX 3080 10GBAsus GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB TUF GAMING OC Video Card
RAMTeamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32GB DDR4-360032 GB DDR4-300016GB DDR4-3200 RGB RAMCorsair Vengeance 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-5200 CL40 Memory
SSDTeamgroup MP34 1TB NVMe1TB NVMe1TB M.2 NVMe SSDSamsung 980 Pro 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
MotherboardASUS Prime Z690-P D4 WifiB550 ATX MotherboardX570 w/ WiFi MBAsus ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI ATX LGA1700 Motherboard
Power SupplyEVGA 750W GA750W Gold750 Watt – 80 PLUS Gold CertifiedCorsair RMx (2021) 850 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
CaseDeepcool CK560 Mid-Tower ATX (Black)NZXT H510iBUYPOWER LIAN LI LANCOOL ONE RGBCorsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case
Operating SystemWindows 11 ProWindows 10 HomeWindows 11 HomeNone/Unlicensed

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

