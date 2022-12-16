OTK co-founder Rich Campbell resigns amid sexual assault allegations

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

OTK Co-Founder Rich Campbell has resigned from the org just hours after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced on Twitter.

On December 16, a Twitch streamer by the name of Azalia Lexi posted a twit longer about Rich Cambell with details about alleged sexual assault.

In the post, Lexi revealed that she had a “very up and down” friendship and relationship for four years and started their physical relationship in 2019.

She claimed that in 2021, Rich Campbell assaulted her and sent her into the streets at 3 AM with “nowhere to go.”

Just hours after her statement began making its way around Twitter, Rich announced has resigned from OTK at the request of the org — and will share his side of the story soon.

Rich Cambell resigns from OTK Network

Later that day, Rich responded to the allegations and revealed he had resigned from his position within One True Kings.

“I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts,” he said. “OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon.”

This comes just three months after OTK placed Mizkif on leave from his duties following allegations that he covered up sexual assault.

While he’s addressed the investigation on stream since then, there still hasn’t been any update on Mizkifs stance with the org.

OTK responds to allegations against Rich Campbell

Shortly after Rich announced he had resigned from OTK, the org made a statement on its Twitter account.

“Today we learned of troubling allegations made against one of our founders, Rich Campbell. Rich has resigned from OTK immediately,” they said. “OTK stands firmly against sexual harassment and assault and is committed to upholding its core values.

“We’d like to thank our community for the continuous support and share your disappointment.”

This story is developing…