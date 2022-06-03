Asmongold becomes Twitch’s most watched streamer with Depp vs Heard trial content

Off the back of his reactions to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial, Asmongold has become the most popular streamer on Twitch over the last few weeks, racking up some ridiculous numbers.

Since the middle of April, the internet has been completely taken over by the defamation trial between movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, with pretty much everybody weighing in with their take on proceedings.

Many of Twitch’s top names used it as a part of their daily broadcast, spending hours upon end watching the legal proceedings as they unfolded, and then watching further reactions from experts who offered a bit more legal insight. Though, there were plenty of critics of that practice.

With the jury ultimately finding in favor of Depp on June 1, streamers have had to move on from the trial but it’s proven to be a massively successful period for some – with Asmongold coming out as the biggest winner of the bunch.

The MMO streamer, who is typically found playing Final Fantasy or World of Warcraft, dedicated plenty of hours to the final few days of the defamation trial, claiming the throne as the site’s most popular streamer as a result.

As per stats from SullyGnome, Asmon’s streams racked up over 12 million hours in watch time since May 20th, which is around 400,000 more hours versus xQc who sits in second place for the same timeframe.

On top of that, he averaged over 117,000 viewers, which was only beaten by LCK and PGL – both streaming major Esports events. However, he blew away everyone’s else stats upon the conclusion of the trial as his broadcast peaked at around 450,000 viewers.

The MMO streamer will likely hold on to his spot at the top for a little while but expect him to be dethroned before long.

With the way Twitch works, a new ‘meta’ will take over before long and those early adopters will skyrocket to the top – even if it is only for a brief moment.