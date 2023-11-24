Asmongold hits back at ‘sexist’ claims after saying Twitch culture is for “losers”

Asmongold has responded to backlash following some controversial ‘sexist’ statements in which he claimed Twitch culture is for “losers.”

Twitch streamer Asmongold, known for his opinionated content, has found himself on the receiving end of backlash after slamming the platform’s culture while live on November 19.

Accused of being a “sell-out” for joining Kick, Asmongold claimed Twitch culture “is for losers” and called out fans for being “f****** cringe.”

Now, many have insinuated that his comments are ‘sexist,’ questioning whether or not a female streamer could have gotten away with saying the same things. But Asmongold isn’t here for it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“So, this is my favorite thing that happens is that whenever somebody says something, everybody turns it into some sort of like ‘sexist’ thing,” Asmongold said while on stream.

Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which self-described political streamer ‘denimstv‘ pondered on what would have happened if Pokimane had made the comments, Asmongold said, “I would like to let this person and a lot of these other people know that there were a lot of people who were very angry with what I said. And you know what, I wasn’t joking.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I wasn’t saying it to one rude viewer, I was saying it to everyone,” he explained. “That’s the difference… I know this might sound weird to you guys, but like I really don’t care if people make tweets like this about me… that’s her freedom of speech, she can say whatever the hell she wants to say about me.”

Article continues after ad

Fans of the Twitch streamer applauded how he handled the backlash, with one person writing, “I love how Asmongold deals with stuff like this. He has unbreakable plot armor. His editor[s] have only taken him to new peaks.”

Article continues after ad

“I think one reason Asmon is so popular is that he never pretends to be something that he isn’t,” another said. “Authenticity means something, now more than ever in an age of Instagram filters and spineless [backpedaling].”

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.