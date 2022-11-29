Asmongold baffled by Twitch not promoting his channel for WoW Dragonflight launch

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Twitch star Asmongold was left baffled after discovering that the platform wasn’t promoting his channel. Though, some fans had a reasonable explanation.

When you think of a Twitch streamer whose very likely to be grinding away at an MMO, Asmongold will usually come out at the top of that list. He’s played everything from World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy, and back again.

With the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the OTK founder has been back on the Waking Shores and getting to grips with everything Blizzard has to offer with the new expansion – including the new Dracthyr race, Evoker class, dragon riding, and much more.

Naturally, his Twitch viewership has seen a spike following the release of the new expansion, with MMO fans from across the globe wanting to hear his take on it. However, he hit a bit of a bump in the road during his November 28 stream, as it appeared as if his channel wasn’t showing up.

Asmongold baffled by lack of Twitch hype for his WoW Dragonflight stream

A short while into the broadcast, Asmon attempted to take a look at Twitch’s directory to see who else was streaming WoW and where he stood in relation to them.

While he probably should have been front and center, given he had around 100k viewers, his channel was nowhere to be seen on his end. The OTK star looked on, baffled by his disappearance. “I will check on my phone,” he noted, checking to see if it was just the normal Twitch setup that was affected.

It seemed like he wasn’t appearing there, either. “It’s not a big deal,” he initially said before changing tack a few moments later. “This doesn’t make any f**king sense. It shows everybody else except me,” Asmon added, once again looking pretty confused by it all.

Some fans quickly joked that he had been “shadowbanned” by Twitch due to his success, but others noted that it’s happened before and is just a bug.

A number of fans added that Asmon’s channel was, indeed, showing up as normal on their end, but they couldn’t see some of the channels that he was being recommended.