Are Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder back together? New Instagram pics have fans hopeful

TikTok star Tayler Holder and model / DJ Charly Jordan might be back together if a recent Instagram pic — and a liked post from Holder — are anything to go by.

Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan’s relationship timeline has been a tumultuous one. After parting ways with fit-fluencer Sommer Ray in July 2020, Holder officially announced his romance with Charly Jordan in a bashful Q & A video in October of that same year.

While things appeared to be A-Okay from the outside, Holder and Jordan revealed their breakup in March amidst a reality show that Holder was filming at the time.

The two later got into a public spat regarding how their breakup was portrayed in the show, with Jordan feeling as though her side of the story wasn’t accurately portrayed and Holder arguing that he’d given Charly multiple opportunities to be part of the production.

The bad blood between them only heightened after Sommer Ray accused Holder of trying to get back with her while he’d been dating Charly — accusations that he firmly denied. Jordan appeared to be confounded by the situation, saying Ray had “slandered me online for four months straight.”

Despite their recent spat, it seems that Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan might be patching things up again… and it’s safe to say that fans are ecstatic.

Are Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder dating again?

On July 5, Holder posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed him hanging out with Jordan and a slew of other influencers for an Independence Day bash, with fans particularly focusing on a pic of him and Jordan holding hands in the DJ booth.

That’s not all; Holder also liked a post from a fan page, which showed photos of the couple together captioned: “Chayler is back?”

While it comes as quite a surprise that these two influencers are making nice in light of their past spat (and the drama with Sommer Ray), it’s certainly not an unwelcome development to their fans, who are over the moon that one of TikTok’s biggest couples might be making a major comeback.