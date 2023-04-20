Andrew Tate sings Mariah Carey and smokes a cigar to celebrate prison release

Andrew Tate has posted a new video of himself following his release from Romanian prison, with the content creator singing Mariah Carey and smoking a cigar while now under house arrest.

In the past two years, content creator and influencer Andrew Tate has become one of the most notorious people on the internet. His views on women received a lot of negative feedback online, so much so that he was banned from social media platforms as a result of the potentially harmful and damaging nature of his words.

Following this, Tate was then met with even greater controversy after he was arrested in December 2022. Both Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate had their home was raided by Romanian authorities and were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

Since then, Andrew Tate was held in a Romanian prison for 3 months. However, according to a report by The Mirror, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were able to successfully appeal against their detention. He is now under house arrest.

Andrew Tate posts new video singing Mariah Carey following prison release

The news comes after a judge recently extended their stay and denied bail, but the two were successful in their latest appeal and are now on house arrest.

Andrew Tate has now posted a video of himself under house arrest, with the content creator smoking a cigar and singing along to a Mariah Carey tune. Tate captioned the Twitter post, “I didn’t smoke a cigar or hear a single song for 93 days. Only the screams of sadness. Now. We have Mariah.”

Now that Andrew is under house arrest, time will tell if he begins to increase his social media presence once again as well as how long he will be required to stay within the house. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things Andrew Tate.

