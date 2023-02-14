Andrew Tate fears he could be “killed” in prison

Andrew Tate believes he could be “killed” while in police custody after being arrested by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate is currently being detained by Romanian law enforcement after his arrest in late 2022.

Tate rose to prominence earlier that year, largely due to his inflammatory views on women, and garnered a wave of backlash that saw him banned from many social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

After his arrest in December 2022, Tate (or someone from his team) has been sporadically posting to his Twitter account, which was reinstated shortly before his detainment as part of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate fears he could be “killed” in message to fans

His most recent post saw the commentator claim that he fears he could be killed as a result of his arrest — either that, or emerging as some sort of “respected and influential” ‘hero.’

“There are two possible futures of the universe,” he wrote. “One, they kill me. Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I ask my enemies to make a choice,” he continued. “I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat. Send your best.”

This is far from the first message that Tate has penned from his Twitter account since his arrest, nor the first statement he’s sent to his fans and critics. Most recently, Tate claimed he wasn’t guilty of the “heinous crimes” of which he’d been accused in a Tweet penned on February 8.

Article continues after ad

The former kickboxer also detailed the “horrific” conditions of his prison in an email to fans back in January, saying he’d been “thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night.”

For now, Tate remains in police custody on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, with prosecutors alleging he’d even paid for enhancement surgery for one of his victims to make her look “more attractive” on OnlyFans, where he was purportedly using the women to make money.