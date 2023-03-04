Does Andrew Tate have lung cancer? Manager speaks out amid rumors

Medical documents surfaced online that claimed Andrew Tate is suffering from lung cancer. Now, his manager is speaking out about the rumored prognosis.

Controversial internet commentator Andrew Tate is currently being detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

The former kickboxer launched into the limelight last year and received ample criticism for his views on women. Now, he sits in prison amid an ongoing investigation into the charges against him.

Despite pleading for release, Tate’s request was recently denied for a fourth time — and a recent health diagnosis is only adding further fuel to the fire.

Medical documents claim Tate has lesion on lung

In March 2023, medical documents surfaced online stating that a lesion had been spotted on the “right upper” portion of one of his lungs. Tate reportedly traveled to Dubai to receive medical care, where these findings were collected.

The documents also included a letter from Tate’s GP at the UAE’s King’s College Hospital, who pleaded for Tate to return to the country in order to receive treatment.

YouTube: The Admad Mahmood Show Medical documents surfaced online stating that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate had a lesion on the “right upper” portion of one of his lungs.

“It is my professional medical recommendation that Andrew is urgently repatriated to the United Arab Emirates to undergo these medical investigations without delay,” the letter reads. “Time is of the essence and any further delay in the above investigations may have a serious negative implication for Andrew’s physical health.”

The leaked documents quickly sparked an avalanche of theories online, with some believing them to be fake while others suggested Tate may be using the diagnosis to escape Romanian law enforcement.

Andrew Tate’s manager seemingly confirms lung cancer diagnosis

On March 3, Tate’s manager spoke out regarding the lung cancer rumors, claiming that the diagnosis was, indeed, true.

“Okay a lot of people are asking me if [the] Tate lung cancer story is true,” he wrote in a post via his Instagram stories. “Yes, it’s true. I was the one driving him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don’t have any more specifics to share.”

This is just the latest news to come from Tate’s arrest following claims from his lawyer arguing that the commentator was merely “playing a character” in his online content.