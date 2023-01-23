Andrew Tate details horrific conditions of Romanian cell in first email to fans

Andrew Tate has detailed his living conditions in his first email sent out to subscribers since his arrest in December which has led to him staying in Romanian custody.

At the end of 2022, Andrew Tate’s home in Romania was raided and he was arrested alongside three others on charges of alleged human trafficking and organized crime.

Since then, Tate’s assets have been seized and he was ordered to stay in custody until at least February 27 as the investigation continues.

Now, he’s reportedly been able to send an email to his newsletter subscribers for the first time since being detained in December.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate sent email to fans despite Romanian custody

According to YouTuber Fesify, Andrew Tate recently sent out a newsletter to all of his subscribers with the subject “My first email from Imprisonment” which the video shows alongside the ‘tate@cobratate.com’ email. In the message, he details his current living conditions.

“I will send you my daily lessons from unjust imprisonment. They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful,” he said.

“They try to pour hatred into my heart. But Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. My prison guards are just performing their job, they have families to feed. In times of hardship, do not forget your manners.”

Article continues after ad

Tate continued: “In times of hardship, don’t forget your manners. They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“They know it is unjust. They see I will never break and respect my resolve. Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. Such is the way of the Wudan.”

Right around the time he sent the email, Tate also posted on Twitter revealing that fans can email him as well.

According to the email, Tate’s conditions while in custody aren’t exactly high-class with him claiming he’s surrounded by roaches, bedbugs, and more.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait to see if he reveals any more information surrounding his conditions in his next email. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.