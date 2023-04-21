Andrew Tate house arrest extended for 30 days by Romanian court

Andrew Tate’s house arrest has been extended for another 30 days by a Romanian court after the controversial commentator was released from prison in March.

The investigation into inflammatory online personality Andrew Tate has taken another turn, as reports claim that a Romanian court has ruled he and brother Tristan Tate must stay under house arrest for another 30-day period.

The brothers were first arrested in late December 2022 following Tate’s viral Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Tates were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized criminal activity following allegations levied toward them earlier in 2022.

Andrew & Tristan Tate house arrest extended for another 30 days

The brothers stayed in prison up until March, with their appeals for release being denied a number of times. Now, the Tates are locked down at home after their appeals were finally approved — but they don’t seem to be too bothered by the goings on.

In fact, Andrew Tate has been quite active on social media, notably posting a video of himself eating pizza and smoking a cigar while listening to Mariah Carey… possibly a jab at Thunberg and the pizza incident just before his arrest.

Tate became a notable online figure in 2022 due to his inflammatory views on women. Tate’s views sparked backlash across the internet and even resulted in him being banned on a number of social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and more.

The commentator left a final message on Vimeo before continuing his ‘Hustler’s University’ sans social media — but has been reinstated on Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site.

For now, Tate continues to make posts on social media amid his ongoing house arrest, a few of which have raised eyebrows from netizens.

