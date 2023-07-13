Andrew Tate compares himself Titanic victims and explains his time in Romanian jail

Andrew Tate, who is currently under house arrest in Romania awaiting trial on human trafficking and organized crime charges, has compared himself to the Titanic victims in a viral Tucker Carlson interview.

Tate is known for making bold statements, often drawing a lot of attention towards himself, and resulting in his clips and comments spreading like wildfire on social media.

The kickboxer-turned-influencer deems himself as a victim of the corporate media, in a similar way to the victims of the Titanic sinking in the interview.

Article continues after ad

He explained just like the men on the ship weren’t able to get a lifeboat, he cannot get help himself but say what he believes: “Same as the men on the Titanic couldn’t get on the lifeboat, I just can’t stop saying what I believe to be true.”

This comment has garnered criticism, after it was reported by Rolling Stone.

Andrew opens up on his time in jail

At one point Tate also talked about suffering depression and getting arrested. He shared that the 92 days he was in jail was the toughest time for him, as he had no idea when he would get out.

Article continues after ad

“I stared at the wall, smoked cigarettes, did lots of push ups, and read the Quran. Tried my best to get out and made sure the people who I love are being taken care of. There are a lot of people who rely on me. I have got people to pay,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He claimed he wasn’t as “powerful” as he should have been which upset him especially if he was going to be stuck there for a long time.

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 1:01:09)

Tate gives advice to Adin Ross

Last month, Tate and Adin Ross came together in a live stream where the latter talked about his drug addiction asking the influencer for help. The kickboxer responded advising people to chase happiness and embrace their emotions by doing whatever it takes.

Andrew added, “I don’t wake up and think ‘how do I feel happy?’ I don’t wake up and say, ‘Will this drug make me happy?’ I have no interest in being happy. I wake up and say, ‘How can I be proud of myself?”