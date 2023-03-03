Adin Ross reacts to claims Andrew Tate has cancer: “They’re trying to end him”

Adin Ross has reacted to recent rumors that Andrew Tate has lung cancer during his stream, giving his thoughts about how he’s being treated in Romanian custody in the process.

Since his arrest in December 2022, Andrew Tate has continued to make headlines for a wide variety of reasons.

One of the most notable reasons is his interactions with Adin Ross, who the controversial influencer is such good friends with that he put Ross on his visitor’s list while in custody.

After rumors of Andrew Tate having lung cancer began making their way around the internet, Adin Ross was quick to share his thoughts about the situation on stream.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross reacts to claims Andrew Tate has cancer

Just after the stream, Adin uploaded his reaction to his YouTube channel where it’s gotten almost 120k views in the first three hours.

In the clip, Adin reads the viral tweet and screenshots of what they claim to be Andrew Tate’s medical records.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m not even joking bro, they could be trying to kill him bro. This is bad, chat,” he said before reading the rest of the tweets.

“They’re not treating him? No way they’re trying to make him go out like that chat. They’re trying to end him bro. You guys don’t understand how f*cked up that is”

Article continues after ad

Later in the video, Adin revealed that when he attempted to go visit Tate in Romania he was denied access to the country.

“I was supposed to go to Romania to see and visit Andrew, and they denied my access because it was such a big case. Goes to show you how serious this is,” he explained.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the screenshots claiming Andrew Tate has lung cancer are real, but we’ll be sure to update this article if anything changes.