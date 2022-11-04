Andrew Tate calls out Logan Paul for “juicing” on Adin Ross stream

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected] or Twitter @_thepickle

Andrew Tate has called out Logan Paul for “juicing” while on Adin Ross’s stream, just days after Logan confirmed a fight with Andrew Tate will be happening soon.

Over the last few months, Andrew Tate and Logan Paul have been going at it over whether or not the two will ever step into a fight together.

In early November, Logan Paul finally challenged Andrew Tate to a UFC fight before confirming it two days later.

During a recent visit to Adin Ross’s stream, Andrew Tate called out Logan for “juicing,” which is slang for performance-enhancing drugs, in order to be as strong as he is.

Andrew Tate calls out Logan Paul for “juicing”

On November 3, Andrew Tate joined Adin Ross‘s stream in a Discord call for one of the first times in the last few months.

While talking about people accusing him of being on steroids, Tate says that it “annoys” him that steroids exist because his “monumental size and power” would be respected a lot more if everyone else wasn’t on steroids.

“A rabbit needs drugs to look like a Tiger. When god creates a predator, he just has natural ability, you understand? I’m not Logan Paul,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Andrew Tate has made a claim that Logan does steroids, either. Although Paul quickly fired back, saying he has never done them, and never will.

Logan hasn’t responded to the most recent accusations at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.