Logan Paul fires back at Andrew Tate’s claims he uses steroids

Logan Paul has hit back at Andrew Tate’s claims that he uses steroids to prepare for his boxing fights, saying it’s just “genetically” easier for him to get into shape.

As Logan Paul has been preparing himself to get back into the ring and return to boxing, he and his brother Jake have been locked in a war of words with Andrew Tate.

The controversial figure has levied many claims the way of the Paul brothers, and has spoken about the potential of fighting at least one of them. With Logan searching for an opponent for his fight in January, things seemed to line up for a fight that fans want to see.

Ultimately, it’s not going to happen in January. And, if it is to ever happen, Tate wants to see Logan provide a clean drugs test beforehand, as he believes ‘The Maverick’ is “doing a bunch of steroids” in preparation for his fights.

Logan Paul responds to Andrew Tate’s claims he does steroids

It’s a claim that has been thrown Logan’s way in the past, with the YouTuber routinely maintaining that he’s a clean athlete and doesn’t use any substances in his training.

“I’ve been accused of doing steroids my whole life just because I have muscles and genetically it is a little easier for me to get in shape for whatever reason,” Logan told the Daily Mail in response to Tate’s claim.

“But never done them, never will, and I find that a lot of the people that I would like to fight, because I know how big the shows can get, simply just wanna talk. They want that clout online and they don’t actually want to sign the dotted lines.”

Instagram/loganpaul A few fighters and critics have called Logan’s training into question.

As for who he’ll actually be fighting in January, Logan hasn’t lifted the lid on that front yet, and is leaving it a mystery for now. Though, he’ll be sure to announce it in good time.

Whoever it is, there is still a desire from fans to see him take on Tate before long, but who knows if that will ever happen.