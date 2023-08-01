AriGameplays overtakes Amouranth as second most popular female Twitch streamer

Twitch streamer AriGameplays has overtaken Amouranth to become the second most popular female creator on the platform.

The Mexican variety streamer overtook Amouranth in terms of Twitch followers according to last month’s analystics, leaving her behind Pokimane as the top female Twitch streamer.

AriGameplays has been on a massive growth streak for the last few years, and it looks like that surge in popularity has finally paid off.

AriGameplays now second only to Pokimane as top female Twitch streamer

AriGameplays rose to prominence for a variety of content. She’s played Fortnite, Valorant and Minecraft, but also spend a lot of time creating Just Chatting content.

She’s now reached 6.4 million followers on Twitch, which is still a way away from Pokimane’s 9.3 million, which makes the Offline TV member the tenth most-followed streamer on the entire platform.

Amouranth recently made headlines for her move to Kick in June, following in the footsteps of xQc. She represented another major content creator who made the jump to the alternative streaming platform.

At one point, Amouranth was the most-watched female streamer, though these numbers are in constant flux. She’s also been at the center of controversy and has risked bans for inappropriate conduct several times.

One of those breaches happened early on in her streaming on Kick, when Amouranth came close to a ban for twerking on stream, which viewers suggested could be a breach of Kick’s rules against “sexually suggestive content”.

For more news and updates on the top Twitch streamers, check out our breakdown of the top 20 most popular creators on the platform here.