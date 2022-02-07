Amouranth roasts Jake Paul & Dr Disrespect’s music in brutal YouTube song review

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is officially a music artist with the release of her first song ‘Down Bad’. Already, she’s taken it upon herself to review other influencers-turned-singers in the form of Jake Paul and Dr Disrespect.

Amouranth is very well-known on Twitch for her hot tub and sometimes controversial ASMR streams. The 28-year-old has amassed a fortune through Twitch subscribers and OF content, earning her enough to produce her own music.

Now that Amouranth is well on her way to releasing a full album, the streamer decided to review other YouTubers’ music and in typical fashion, didn’t hold back when explaining what she really thought.

Unfortunately for Jake Paul and Dr Disrespect, this meant they were in her crosshairs to be critiqued by the Playboy model herself.

Amouranth praises PewDiePie’s music

Before turning her attention to Jake and the Two-Time, Siragusa gave her thoughts on PewDiePie’s ‘Bitch Lasagna’ track.

According to Amouranth, the video’s cinematography and its Yu-Gi-Oh references were enough to originally put it in ‘S’ tier. While she did lower the score to an A a bit later, it showed what she was a fan of.

Next, she honed in on Jake Paul’s ‘It’s Everyday Bro’ and Dr Disrespect’s ‘Alleyways’ to give her full, uncensored thoughts.

Amouranth critiques Jake Paul and Dr Disrespect

For Jake Paul, Amouranth mocked the boxer’s car collection even saying how his car has “nothing” on what she had in her video.

“His flow is even worse than mine. I didn’t think I’d be able to say that. I’m not feeling this one. Too predictable,” she said, putting Jake in D-tier. “Just flexing materialistic items. Come on, use a little creativity.”

Amusingly, Siragusa found Logan Paul’s music much better, even calling it ‘GOATED’ by comparison.

When it came time to listen to Dr Disrespect, Amouranth was a bit conflicted. Despite liking the tune, it wouldn’t be added to her Spotify playlist at all.

“That’s nice, but I don’t think it’s something I’d choose to listen to, like I ever again,” she joked. “It’s just not my cup of tea personally.”

It will be fun to see if any of the creators roasted by Amouranth in her review end up posting their thoughts on her music in the future.

Until then, her own song needs just over 300k more views for the streamer to start her own album.