Andrea Botez explains why she had to mute Twitch star Amouranth

Twitch streamer Andrea Botez explained why she had to mute Amouranth on Twitter, while talking about the hilarious reason she has issues scrolling through her timeline in public.

With over a million followers on Twitch, Andrea and Alexandra Botez have taken the website by storm with their variety of content and insane chess skills.

On January 19, they joined an all-women content house for Envy Gaming alongside JustaMinx and CodeMiko.

During a Just Chatting stream with her fellow house members, Andrea Botez revealed the reason why she had to mute Amouranth on Twitter while trying to scroll through her timeline in public.

Andrea Botez explains why she muted Amouranth

During the broadcast, the Envy content house members were playing Jenga together while someone asked the group questions to help them get to know each other.

While Andrea was taking her turn, they asked “Who is an influencer that you have unfollowed or muted on Twitter?”

“I have a muted answer,” she replied. “Sometimes when I’m out in public and I go on Twitter, I get a lot of butts and boobs on my feed and there’s like strangers. I’m sitting in the airport and people are sitting by me and they see all this.

“I don’t want them to think I’m a loser but I want to support my friends like Amouranth, you know? I don’t want to unfollow her but I don’t want her buttcheeks all over my feed so I muted Amouranth.”

As her roommates reacted to her muting her friend, she exclaimed: “I’m still following her! I just get so many butts, dude!”

Amouranth has led the way with the Hot Tub and ASMR meta over the last year, in the world of streaming— so much that she was crowned Twitch’s top female star.

The Twitch streamer hasn’t responded to Andrea’s news at the time of writing, but we’ll make sure to update if she does.