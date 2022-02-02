Amouranth wades into Joe Rogan drama with her own hilarious Spotify song threat

Amouranth waded into the drama between Neil Young, Joe Rogan, and Spotify by hilariously urging the streaming platform to choose between the podcast host and her new song.

On January 25, Young wrote an open letter to Spotify. He called them out for “spreading fake information about vaccines” by allowing controversial episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience to air, claiming they have a “responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation” on their platform.

He also gave them a stern ultimatum. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he said. The company obliged and removed his music from their library.

Rogan broke his silence about the situation on January 31, admitting that he’s a massive fan of the musician and is “very sorry” he feels that way. He also revealed that Spotify plans to add disclaimers to those episodes, which he supports.

The tension has more or less settled since then. The White House even praised Spotify for the way they’ve handled it. However, Amouranth saw it as the perfect opportunity to wade in with a hilarious threat of her own.

Paying tribute to Neil Young’s open letter to the music streaming platform, she wrote: “If Spotify doesn’t remove Joe Rogan, then I will be removing my rap video from the platform. They can have me or Joe Rogan. Not both.”

For those who are out of the loop with her latest antics, Amouranth released her first-ever music video, ‘Down Bad,’ which is also available on Spotify. That is, of course, unless they take her ‘threat’ seriously and remove it.

If @Spotify doesn’t remove @joerogan then I will be removing my rap video from the platform. They can have me or Joe Rogan. Not both.https://t.co/Eg2My1OIrJ — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 2, 2022

No matter what happens, though, it won’t be the end of Amouranth’s music career. Following on from the success of her first track, she’s already flirting with the idea of releasing a big-budget ‘professional’ rap album.

As for what kind of shenanigans Amournath’s album will entail, we’ll have to wait and see. But considering she has plenty of money in the bank, there’s a good chance it’ll have some unexpected guests.