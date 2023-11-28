Amouranth reveals plan to overtake Bill Gates with new $17M project

Kick streamer and OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed a new $17M project to overtake billionaire Bill Gates.

Amouranth has taken the internet by storm and has used her viral content to fund countless investments and this latest project could be her biggest yet.

In recent years, Amouranth has purchased three gas stations, teamed up with a plastic ball company, and even plans to sell a beer made with her pap smear. Now, she’s entering the fruit business.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Siragusa announced a massive new project after spending $17,000,000 on a 2,213-acre fruit orchard.

Amouranth takes aim at Bill Gates with wild $17M project

According to the Kick star, the purchase was for four different sites spread across Florida and surrounding sites with the option to buy another 928 acres at $7.2mm.

But why? Well, the OF model says that it’s all about the stability and expected increase of value. As she pointed out, the average cost of farmland has increased by 600% from 1945-2015.

“Some of the land is near a city and might end up having other uses… The other purpose of this investment is to utilize Schedule F Bonus Depreciation, an investor can depreciate a substantial portion of the cost on eligible assets, rather than stretching over an extended period. This translates into immediate tax benefits,” she explained.

With this latest purchase, Amouranth intends to topple Bill Gates in terms of land owned, but she still has quite a journey to go.

“Slowly but surely I’m set to overtake Bill Gates and his 275,000 ag acres,” she added.

This isn’t the only big project Amouranth has planned. During our exclusive interview with the OnlyFans icon, she revealed she’s working with AI companies to fulfill viewers’ wildest OF fantasies.