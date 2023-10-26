Amouranth reveals beer company wants her “pap smear” to brew new flavor

Kick and OnlyFans star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed that a beer company in Poland will be using her vaginal smear as an ingredient to brew a special new flavor.

Amouranth has taken the internet by storm with her hot tub streams, shock investments, and partnerships to sell everything from fart jars to her bath water, but she has a new product that could put those to shame.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, the OnlyFans model was asked about how she had previously teased a new drink following the success of Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime and spilled some details about the upcoming beverage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to the Twitch streamer, Polish brewery ‘The Order Of Yoni’ wants to use her for a new beer and she’s surprisingly excited about the opportunity.

OnlyFans model Amouranth spills details about shocking beer ingredient

Siragusa confirmed that she will be working with the company to produce this beer and they have a history of using models’ smears for quite a few years now.

“I’m actually working with a beverage company. It’s not my own. I’m still doing that project. There’s a beer company. They’re European. They want me to send in my vaginal yeast,” the streamer revealed.

Article continues after ad

“Like basically like pap smear myself. They want to make beer using my vaginal yeast… like the same profile, I guess.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Order of Yoni, however, say they use lactobacillus, not yeast.

Amouranth/Twitter Amouranth makes over $1,000,000 a month from OnlyFans.

Yoni’s website delves more into the process. It involves the isolation of lactic acid bacteria followed by an intensive safety procedure to make sure that only lactobacillus bacteria is used and completely healthy.

“The gynecologist collects a vaginal smear from the models. These smears are taken to a laboratory where bacteria are isolated, cleaned, then analyzed and multiplied. At the end of the process, the bacteria are used to produce the pure lactic acid that goes into Yoni beer,” the website states.

Article continues after ad

As for whether or not it’ll sell, Amouranth has no doubts that it will be money in a bottle.

Article continues after ad

“It’s hilarious. People will buy it for sure. I don’t know if they’ll actually drink it, I mean, they’ll probably drink it,” she laughed.

Amouranth isn’t the only influencer to get in on the alcoholic beverage game. Back in 2022, Dr Disrespect unveiled his first batch of Black Steel Bourbon only for it to sell out in just four hours.