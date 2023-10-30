Amouranth reveals big “safe for work” OnlyFans TV content plans

Kick superstar streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is teasing new OFTV shows following the success of ‘The Quiet Games’ – a game show hosted by the OnlyFans icon.

OnlyFans has transitioned into doing a lot of different, “safe for work” content in place of its more mature videos and Amouranth is leading the charge with her upcoming and ongoing projects.

The Quiet Games features Amouranth and an assortment of other OF models work together to solve puzzles and other activities in a “nursing home” in front of an elderly audience.

We spoke to Amouranth about the inception of her show, what viewers can expect in the future and how OnlyFans is stepping up to fund diverse new ideas.

Amouranth teases Ninja Warrior and Fear Factor OnlyFans shows

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Amouranth explained that the concept first began being discussed early last year and didn’t get going for a bit because of how much production there was to do.

“Basically OF approached us with wanting to do more content on their new platform called OFTV which is like safe for work content that links to OnlyFans, but as separate sites have separate projects,” she revealed.

“We were bouncing back and forth ideas on what we could do and I wanted to do a show so we could have multiple episodes. And my team and I were just spitballing games at them and game show-type concepts they could do and they really liked a silent library as a concept. But we changed it around so that we could have more funny interactions with an old person home,” she added.

“It ended up doing really well. And it was so much fun. I guess it’s like a group effort. I can’t take the credit all for myself.”

So far, the show has been a hit and new types of content are in the works. According to Amouranth, she has some big ideas.

“A few things we’re thinking about is American Ninja Warrior version, but with OF creators. We’re thinking of cooking shows, maybe Fear Factor or Wipe Out,” she teased. “I think the sky’s the limit. It’s more about who do we have, what can we get together, when do they want it… some concepts are harder than others.”

Amouranth praises OnlyFans for funding new OFTV shows

As one of OnlyFans top models, earning over $1M per month through her content, Amouranth was pleased with the support the platform has given her as she produces new types of shows.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has taken over Kick, OnlyFans and more.

“I think it’s really awesome that OF is willing to work with creators and willing to fund these projects too, because a lot of people have these great ideas, but the funding is a hard thing to get with legit production. So, the fact they’re willing to spend their company’s capital on that is amazing and innovative to see a company do that,” the influencer praised.

“OnlyFans is actually doing the funding, which is sick,” she added.

Amouranth is hardly the only big creator OFTV has worked with. The platform has also featured “The Roast of Bert Kreischer” hosted by Whitney Cummings, a documentary-style sports show called Rise & Grind and more.

The transition to make SFW OF content isn’t the only big new venture on Siragusa’s plate right now. During our interview, she also revealed that she’s working with a beer company to brew a new flavor using her vaginal smear.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more from our exclusive interview with Amouranth and the wildest entertainment stories.