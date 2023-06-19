Amouranth claims Twitch’s business model “doesn’t succeed” amid Kick move

Popular streamer and OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is hitting out at Twitch’s business model after announcing she would be moving to Kick.

The streaming landscape has changed significantly in the last few months with Kick entering the fray to compete against Twitch and has signed some of the platform’s biggest names already.

In a short time, Kick has managed to recruit some of the biggest names in streaming from xQc and BruceDropEmOff and now, most recently, hot tub streaming extraordinaire Amouranth.

Kick’s success has been partly rooted in Twitch’s own decisions too, such as implementing a 70/30 sub-split that only applies to 1000 streamers or new policies on branded content. According to Amouranth, where the site really fails is with its total addressable market.

Amouranth explains why Twitch “doesn’t succeed”

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Amouranth took to her personal account to blast the platform, stating that Twitch squeezing creators isn’t its “sin,” but rather how its target customers.

“Their sin is making a business model that doesn’t succeed except maybe at YouTube scale, but live streaming is a much smaller TAM than pre-recorded video,” she said, praising TikTok’s short-form content.

Siragusa continued to state that Twitch decided to squeeze content creators because it failed to work itself into Amazon’s rapidly-growing business, but they will “never be able to achieve profitability that way.”

“Taking an incremental share of streamer earnings is ham-fisted, and you can’t cut your way to profitability that way,” the OnlyFans star blasted. “I echo the view that if all the recent Twitch actions are sacrificial lambs to delay Prime sub removal…. Look out below.”

As the streaming wars continue, it will be very interesting to see how many other big names make the jump to Kick, especially with Twitch’s policies creating further resentment towards the platform.