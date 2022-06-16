Amouranth reveals insane gas station profit amid OnlyFans retirement

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed how much money she is making through gas stations and other investments as she looks to retire from OnlyFans.

Amouranth has become one of the internet’s content queens, boasting millions of followers across multiple platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and YouTube. As such, she’s been able to amass quite the fortune.

Back in April, Siragusa claimed she was pulling in nearly $1.5M every month thanks to OnlyFans alone and has been using that profit to buy gas stations, a 7-Eleven, and plenty of stock.

With the hot tub streamer looking to retire from OnlyFans later in June, she shared a small glimpse into what her passive income looks like thanks to those investments.

Amouranth makes bank with gas station investments

In a June 16 Twitter thread, the Twitch streamer revealed she bought 22,500 shares of Altria Group, a tobacco and cigarette producer at a $45 order limit.

“About $1,000,000 paying an 8% sustainable dividend. Would love to pick up more in low $40s, I guess this is the sin stock arc,” she added, noting that this purchase would amount to “$80k of income.”

Following this, Amouranth stated that thanks to this latest investment, she had quite the passive income coming in.

Passive income to brrrrrr with this, the dividend and distributions and gas stations spin off over $500k a year in passive income (and most of our equity is in tech with no dividend!) — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 16, 2022

“With this, the dividend and distributions and gas stations spin off over $500k a year in passive income (and most of our equity is in tech with no dividend!),” she beamed.

Amouranth has said in the past that once her passive income ends up dwarfing her active income through streaming and OnlyFans, she plans on retiring. While $500k a year isn’t exactly miles ahead of her active income by any means, it’s clear that she is getting closer to her goal.

Until then, we can’t wait to see what other investments she has cooking up alongside her new Twitch shows following the success of StreamerRoyale.