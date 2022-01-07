Amouranth reveals OnlyFans mistake that costs her $2 million a year

The name Amouranth is now a huge one on the OnlyFans platform, but the 28-year old creator has now revealed how an early mistake with the service hindered her progress to the tune of two million dollars a year.

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is one of OnlyFans’ most recognizable creators and has been for some time. With a following of 1.8 million Twitter followers and her recent achievement of being 2021’s most-watched female streamer on Twitch, there aren’t many people who can match her numbers out in the world.

While she has definitely overcome any early hurdles that could have thrown her off the path to success, that’s not to say she didn’t face a number of problems along the way.

Amouranth reveals big $2 million OnlyFans mistake

In a series of tweets on her personal account, the full-time streamer discussed how her hesitancy to switch platforms from Patreon to OnlyFans was a bad call in terms of numbers.

She explained that OnlyFans was even willing to negotiate a specific contract to lure her over, but her fear of a divided audience was too much to overcome. “I declined and didn’t follow up because I was afraid it would “cannibalize” the good thing I had going on Patreon,” she said. “I didn’t want to split my core supporters after all.”

The content creator went on to detail that in her first four months on the platform, her income grew from $6,400 to $74,000 without any special attention or optimization, and that she “clearly missed out on a big opportunity” by not being open to change.

Siragusa wrapped the explanation up by advising her viewers to “always take chances when the downside outcome is truncated and the upside is nigh uncapped.”

This newfound enthusiasm for taking risks may explain her recent move of signing on as a founding member of Playboy’s new Centerfold digital platform.