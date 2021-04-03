Twitch-style BTTV emotes coming to YouTube for Valkyrae and more - Dexerto

With YouTubers complaining that the streaming part of the site doesn’t have the same emote culture as Twitch, one fan is hoping to bring a version of BTTV to YouTube for streamers like Valkyrae.

Over the last few years, more and more streamers have been lured away from Twitch and started streaming on other platforms.

YouTube has become a popular destination for many, and it’s helped the likes of 100 Thieves’Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop grow exponentially, with the former becoming the most popular female streamer around.

However, while new features continue to be rolled out, the Google-owned platform does have some drawbacks. Rae has complained about a lack of emote culture and the directory to help streamers grow, but one fan is trying to change that.

With Twitch, you have normal Twitch emotes and add-ons like BetterTwitchTV (BTTV) and FrankerFacez that provide more. When a streamer enables these add-ons, and many do on Twitch, it adds more fun to the party.

Well, Twitter user and coder Bhavita revealed that she has a YouTube version of BTTV in the works, and the testing has already had some custom Rae-themed emotes flowing in chats.

The coder tweeted it at Valkyrae who seemed pretty pleased with things and the possibility of using it. “We can use this?!?” she replied, with a bunch of mindblown emojis attached.

🤯🤯🤯🤯 we can use this?!? — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 1, 2021

On top of the custom Valkyrae-themed emotes, Bhavita added that some of the top BTTV emotes, colorful usernames, and hiding profile photos are also being worked on for the add-on.

So based on your feedback which I understood , some tweaks which I added i. Custom emotes (we could keep on adding our own raemotes here and troll & have fun)

ii. Also adds top bttv emotes and twitch global emotes

iii. Colorful usernames

iv. Hide profile pictures&time in chat — bhavita ☀️💻 (@BhavitaWasTaken) April 1, 2021

Now, will this be available for everyone? At this stage, probably not. Bhavita noted in her tweet thread that it’s currently only being worked on for Valkyrae’s channel.

Of course, other streamers could hop on board and ask for their own version, which would probably prompt some other coders to try and bring a bigger, YouTube-like BTTV add-on to the streaming side of the site.

Whether that happens, obviously, remains to be seen, but it’d be a big plus for former Twitch streamers who miss the emotes from their former streaming home.