Amouranth obliterates Ninja and Jessica Blevins with insane roast

Twitch sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa roasted many of her fellow streamers, including Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his wife Jessica in a new video explaining why she’d beat them in a fight.

Amouranth is one of the most outspoken and controversial Twitch streamers. The popular OF creator has been banned from Twitch numerous times for a variety of incidents, but her crafty business sense has earned her a fortune and an income of over $1m each month.

Now, the Playboy bunny is taking aim at a new controversy involving Ninja after the Fortnite star’s wife threatened Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys with a lawsuit for defamation. The legal threat was made when Pokimane slammed Ninja for seemingly taking the side of streamer Jidion after he hate raided her – something he was banned permanently for.

Pulling no punches, Amouranth weighed in on the ongoing drama and roasted the husband-wife duo with a no-holds-barred scorched earth diss.

(Segment begins at 1:35)

Amouranth blasts Ninja over Pokimane legal threat

In a new YouTube video documenting which streamers she could take in a street fight, Amouranth revealed she would give Asmongold a “good beating” because he’s too busy playing WoW to get fit.

While she was fairly certain could take Asmongold, the 7-Eleven owner was absolutely positive she would dominate Ninja for one big reason.

“I would win one hundred percent because Ninja doesn’t play with women,” she mocked. “He would just walk out of the arena. I don’t even have to try.”

This was a call back to a controversy back in 2018 when Tyer revealed he doesn’t play with females to avoid potential gossip that he was flirting with them. However, Siragusa’s roast was far from over.

“I would just stand there and his wife would probably try to sue me!” she exclaimed, adding a photo of a teary-eyed Ninja up on the screen.

So far, it’s unclear if Ninja and Jessica still plan to sue Pokimane, but it’s obvious that the fallout from the streaming feud is far from over, especially with streamers like Amouranth waiting in the wind to capitalize for content.