Amouranth and 39daph say ASMR meta streamers are not to blame for creepy viewers

Twitch streamers Amouranth and 39daph have argued that creepy ‘chat-hoppers’ who harass other streamers are not the fault of female creators participating in the ASMR ‘meta’ or similar content, amid ongoing controversy over the new trend.

The conversation regarding ‘sexual content’ on Twitch came to a boiling point when they made an entirely new category specifically for hot tub streams in May, after people found a loophole in the platform’s attire guidelines.

Twitch stated that while they have guidelines about what is deemed sexually suggestive content, “being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.”

The debate has been reignited once again after a new meta sprung up, that sees streamers lying down in yoga pants and licking an ASMR microphone live on stream.

Although Twitch has yet to take an official stance, they did ban both Amouranth and Indiefoxx over their streams participating in the trend.

39daph and Amouranth speak out

Now, Amouranth and fellow streamer 39daph have responded to people accusing women participating in the trend of driving creepy viewers to other female streamers.

Streamer Susu_jpg claimed on Twitter that, “Twitch allowing blatant sexual content attracts a demographic that further hurts its female streamers who already deal with rampant sexism/sexual harassment regardless of what we wear,” and added that although they support the content, they think it belongs on adult sites.

However, 39daph didn’t agree, explaining that there is no one to blame for creepy viewers except the creepy viewers themselves.

as a woman streamer myself, I have not noticed an uptick in harassment or creeps in my chat and its not even like i have an insane moderation team, I have literally one moderator who only shows up like half the time — daphne (@39daph) June 20, 2021

She went on to add: “Just my theory, but I highly doubt people who subscribe and pay for Amouranth/Indiefoxx’s OnlyFans are the ones actively going around harassing other women. The people doing that are the ones already on Twitch who just want to be a d**khead to other women.”

its because I think its less likely that a man who willingly & monetarily supports women and supports sex workers will go around making misogynistic comments & harassing other women. overall they seem more respectful of women than GamerBros TM. — daphne (@39daph) June 20, 2021

Daph also said that she hasn’t experienced an increase in “harassment or creeps” in her chat as a result of the meta. Susu responded that she knows several members of the ASMR community to have been affected, but Daph reiterated that: “People who want to harass women on twitch were already going to harass them.”

Amouranth sides with 39daph

As one of the biggest names to participate in the meta, Amouranth firmly agreed with Daph’s take. On the issue of the rise in creeps, she said: “It’s a problem, but is largely overblown. If anything, sexy streamers basically dive on the grenade that is offensively creepy and coomery people. But I guess make a mountain out of a molehill for a little bit of content I guess”

It’s a problem, but is largely overblown. If anything sexy streamers basically dive on the grenade that is offensively creepy and coomery people But I guess make a mountain out of a molehill for a little bit of content I guess — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 20, 2021

She also rejected the idea that streamers like herself are responsible for bringing creepy people to the platform, saying instead that, “the people who we bring are on balance far far far more mild-mannered and open-minded than the average “Gamer bro.”

The Twitch community has been thoroughly divided over this huge meta, and many are looking to the company to take a stance on the issue, as more people chime in to the conversation.