Hasan responds to backlash over Twitch ads explaining he has no choice

Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker says he would have lost his partnership with the streaming platform had he not agreed to run ads during his broadcasts.

While Twitch started out as a place for gamers to show off their skills, it’s become much more than that. It’s become a place with everyone can carve out a career, even if they aren’t the biggest gamer.

The recent Twitch leaks revealed some of the eye-watering amounts that streamers have made over the last two years, with critics picking up plenty of ammunition to go after broadcasters near the very top, including Hasan.

The political commentator has responded to criticism in the past for showing his subgoal on stream and even forking out $2 million for a new home for his family. He’s also been criticized for running regular ads, though, his contract actually necessitates it.

At the top of the hour, every hour, Hasan runs a 60-second break that non-subscribers and non-Twitch Turbo members have to sit through. It can be slightly annoying for some, but it’s necessary.

“I’ve talked about this a million times over my friend,” Hasan started, addressing a viewer’s question on needing the regular ads. “Twitch has a massive inventory that is currently being unused and unrealized.

“I knew that the ad blitz that Twitch was coming regardless, and when they offered me a renegotiation for my contract I was forced to either not take a partner contract or take a partner contract where I could at least set the terms of how many ads I can run, knowing full well that Twitch is going to run ads if I don’t anyway.”

Hasan noted that he actually runs “the least amount of ads” out of the top 100 streamers that have renegotiated their deals as well.

Like many others, he has “contractual minimums” when it comes to streaming hours and the ads most likely play into those terms too.

As noted, the top of the hour every hour ad break has become a staple of Hasan’s streams, and some viewers actively urge him to run an ad – though he may let it slide while he finishes up on a topic or video.