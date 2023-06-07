Amouranth exposes ‘porch pirate’ stealing her Amazon packages

Twitch star Amouranth exposed a woman for stealing her Amazon packages, sharing videos of the “porch pirate” to Twitter in a scathing callout post.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of Twitch’s top female streamers. When she’s not busy broadcasting on the purple platform, she’s making big bucks on OnlyFans and using her cash to invest in stocks and even purchase businesses like gas stations.

However, being a major streaming icon comes with its pitfalls. In the past, Amouranth has had to fend off stalkers and even take action against websites using her image to create deepfake content without her consent.

Article continues after ad

Now, she’s dealing with a “porch pirate” — and she had no problem exposing the person to her 3.7 million followers on Twitter.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth is one of Twitch’s top female streamers – and she’s not afraid of exposing porch pirates to her millions of followers.

Amouranth exposes porch pirate for stealing her packages

On June 7, Amouranth posted two videos of doorbell camera footage that showed a woman getting out of her car to take packages from Amouranth’s doorstep.

According to the streamer, those packages contained about $30 worth of plastic plants that she hoped to use to decorate her streaming space… so now, she’s getting her revenge on social media.

Article continues after ad

“She spends five minutes loading $30 worth of plastic plants and flowers I was going to use to decorate my backyard/stream area,” she captioned the second video, which shows the woman tossing the goods into her trunk before hopping in her car to drive away.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I have a visible camera, flood lights and multiple camera angles, and a sign saying, ‘Smile you’re on camera,'” she added. “She brazenly backed her car in, revealing her license plate just to get at these plastic decorations. Hope it was worth it.”

Article continues after ad

Amouranth takes shots at Twitch’s new branded content guidelines

That’s not all; Amouranth also used the situation as a cheeky way to hit out at Twitch, which is currently coming under fire after rolling out new guidelines for branded content that restrict what kinds of advertisements and products are allowed to be promoted on streams.

“Alternatively, you could view this as an analogy for Twitch putting all our sponsorships in their sh*t-mobile and driving off with them,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Amouranth has had to deal with people stealing items she’s ordered; in April, the streamer happily exposed her UberEats driver for making off with her food after marking the order as delivered.