Amouranth reveals insane profit after record month on Twitch & OnlyFans

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed the absurd most money she’s made in a single month, and the number will leave you shocked.

Amouranth is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, garnering an impressive 6.1 million followers to date.

Not only is the 29-year-old one of Twitch‘s top stars, but she’s also a trendsetter, kicking off the infamous ‘hot tub meta‘.

Being one of the most followed creators on the Amazon-owned platform, she also made her mark on other sites, amassing millions of followers across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and even OnlyFans.

Now, the Twitch star has revealed the most money she’s made in a single month, and it’s absolutely mind-blowing.

In an interview with Jake Lucky, the popular streamer opened up on her financials after being asked what the biggest paycheck she has seen to date was.

“I don’t know because I’m always getting a new most profitable month,” she said. “Every few months has basically been a new highest month, so it’s kinda hard to say on that one.

“I think that the biggest I have like withdrawn probably, because with OF you have to withdraw all the time, so I think it was like $2 million that I withdrew. I kinda waited like a month and a half or so.”

She added: “It definitely helps keep me going for sure, it makes it all worth it because you just think about like how much that is, and how much you can do with that if you just keep the momentum going.

“Basically I’m just trying to keep it going for as long as I can.”

Business-savvy Amouranth certainly hasn’t been shy in sharing with her fans where her money goes, revealing to her fans her numerous investments over the years, such as purchasing multiple gas stations.