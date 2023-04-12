Amouranth exposes UberEats driver for stealing her food after confirming delivery

Twitch star Amouranth has exposed her recent UberEats driver for stealing her food after confirming it was delivered in the app despite there being cameras posted on her property.

When it comes to delivery apps like UberEats and DoorDaash, it’s hard to tell what kind of person will be the one handling your food.

From drivers saving a woman trapped on the roof of her apartment to others sending unsavory messages after delivery, the possibilities are endless.

Article continues after ad

Twitch star Amouranth is the latest to share their troubles with a driver, as she used her platform to blast a driver after he stole her food after confirming it was delivered in the app.

Amouranth exposes Uber Eats driver

On April 12, 2023, Amouranth took to her main Twitter account to expose the now-viral delivery driver.

“Yo UberEats why are your delivery drivers stealing my order after taking the picture? There’s a sign on my door that informs people they are on camera and they verbally annotated their actions,” she said.

Article continues after ad

In the video, you can hear the man at the door and someone in the car yelling at each other before the man picks up the food and runs back to the vehicle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shortly after the video was shared, UberEats support replied to her tweet asking for Amouranth to DM them.

“Hey Amouranth – we’re so sorry! That is definitely not okay. Mind DMing us your account info? We want to make this right,” they said.

Article continues after ad

The Twitch star hasn’t replied to their tweet in public, but it’s safe to assume that both parties are handling the incident in DMs.

Similarly, a woman recently blasted UberEats on TikTok after they refused to give her a refund after her food was delivered to the wrong address.