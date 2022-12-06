Amouranth explains why $70k cash gift from fan was “nerve wracking”

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch star Amouranth was left absolutely shocked after a viewer sent her $70,000 in cash, an iPhone, and self-defense items, but the streamer has since revealed the incident was “nerve wracking.”

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is the most popular female streamer in the world with millions of fans across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and OnlyFans, and one appears to be completely loaded.

In a viral clip from her stream, the millionaire cosplayer became $70K richer when she opened up a gift from a fan containing all sorts of expensive goodies and even tools to fight off stalkers.

As it turns out, however, despite the streamer being thankful for the gift, she was actually quite afraid about the present and revealed why she wasn’t “phased” by the whopping sum of money.

Amouranth reveals why she was ‘unphased’ by $70K fan gift

According to Amouranth, she was a bit uneasy about the gift she received to the point where she didn’t exactly want to reveal it live on Twitch.

“I didn’t want to mention it until the cash was in a bank/not in my house,” she explained, adding that had since been safely deposited.

Siragusa went on to respond to a fan who questioned her seemingly mundane reaction to the present, claiming she wasn’t “even phased” after opening up the package.

“My assistants went through it and we had a pretty long meeting about how to handle it,” she revealed. “You might be enthused but for me, it was a bit nerve-wracking due to second-order considerations.”

Considering Amouranth’s history with stalkers, it makes sense that she might have been a bit perplexed about the whole thing and if the anonymous gift sender had any ulterior motives.

In any case, with the money safely in her account, Amouranth can sleep easy knowing that fans are willingly gifting her tens of thousands of dollars all while she continues to make a fortune off OnlyFans and her many gas stations.