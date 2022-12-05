Amouranth fan sends her $70k cash, bodyguards and “self-defense” gifts

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Twitch streamer Amouranth, the most popular female streamer on the platform, received a number of gifts from an anonymous viewer, which included $70,000, a new iPhone, and self-defense items.

Since her public split from her husband, who Amouranth accused of being controlling and abusive, she has continued to stream regularly, although says she now has more freedom to stream the way she wants to.

Boasting millions of loyal fans, Amouranth viewers have offered their support in many ways, but one viewer has gone above and beyond, sending her a self-defense care package, and wads of cash.

Considering Amouranth’s popularity and business success outside of streaming too, the $70,000 in cash is perhaps the least significant of the gift package.

Article continues after ad

Opening the items on stream, Amouranth was clearly bemused by the generous gifts, which also include a taser, at first suspecting it was a “YouTuber, trying to pull a prank.”

While it could be a prank, the money and the letter attached seemed very real.

“I have provided a few defense essentials as well as some cash to ensure no amount of financial tampering can hinder your resolution,” Amouranth read from the letter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for the phone, it would need to be activated, and so no one has the number. But, the letter included two phone numbers, which are apparently for a bodyguard service, already paid for by the mysterious donor.

Article continues after ad

Although they also gave their own number, Amouranth said there was nothing to imply that this individual wanted anything in return from the streamer.

“There’s not like a creepy, ‘run away with me, please marry me,’ like there normally is.”

Amouranth also inspected the notes to ensure the cash wasn’t fake. For now, it remains to be seen if it’s a genuine anonymous gift, or if it is a content creator after all.

Some viewers immediately noticed parallels with the type of content MrBeast used to do on Twitch, making large donations to streamers.