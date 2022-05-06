Amouranth announces another investment worth over $300,000

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa just invested in another company, this time to the tune of $338,000 as she continues to gear up for OnlyFans retirement.

The mega OnlyFans star has made a killing online, earning over $1m each and every month through her OF content alone.

With the streaming sensation gearing up towards retirement, Amouranth has announced a wave of shacking purchases including a 7-Eleven store, a gas station, a plastic ball company, loads of Activision-Blizzard stock and more.

Now, Amouranth revealed she purchased over $300k in S&P Global and explained why on Twitter.

Amouranth invests $338k in another company

On May 6, Siragusa revealed that she invested a huge chunk of money into S&P Global, a company that specializes in analytics and financial information.

“Limit order for $SPGI executed at $338 for 1,000 shares or $338,000,” she said. “Pretty much the safest biz around. Credit rating.”

This investment comes as Amouranth continues to hype up her upcoming show Streamer Royale, which will pit numerous Twitch stars against each other.

BOUGHT A NEW COMPANY/STOCK Limit order for $SPGI executed at $338 for 1,000 shares or $338,000 Pretty much the safest biz around. Credit rating… pic.twitter.com/1r2TUYfBKA — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) May 6, 2022

The creation of this new program and investment seems to also be connected to her OF retirement. Amouranth has claimed in the past that she will retire once her passive income overtakes her active income.

With the Twitch star continuing to make investments such as the recent S&P one, it seems like she’s headed towards her retirement goal. The only question is, what more whacky purchases does she have in store before she decides to deflate her hot tub for good.