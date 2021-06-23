Amouranth admits she’s considered quitting Twitch over hot tub, ASMR abuse

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed that she considered quitting Twitch after being harassed over her controversial hot tub and ASMR streams but ultimately decided to stay.

Amouranth has been vocal about the “ironic” criticism she received over her latest Twitch ban, and it’s not only viewers condemning her streams.

Some of the biggest names on the platform, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar, slammed the ASMR meta in general, which she helped popularize.

But despite the brave front, she revealed that she’d received lots of hostility and harassment from viewers behind the scenes. It almost drove her to the point where she considered quitting the platform for good.

She opened up about it in an interview with Polygon and explained what convinced her to stay and how she copes with it.

“I have thought about it — like, is it worth it?” she said. But she reminded herself that “every job has stuff that isn’t peachy-keen perfect.” For example, “if you’re in retail, you have to deal with annoying Karens all day.”

“Do I feel like I deserve [the harassment]? No, I don’t think anyone does,” she added.

“But I do feel it’s worth it just to keep grinding while I’m young and have the energy, and then when I’m older and have saved enough money, I can actually do what I want with it.”

Amouranth described her approach as “frontloading” the work rather than spreading it throughout her life. “I think that’s worth the harassment,” she said. And that’s what ultimately convinced her to stick it out.

As for what she plans to do with the money eventually, Amouranth revealed that her “passion” is animals, and once she’s done “saving money” and “milking” it from her streams, she plans to start an animal rescue program.

So, it seems like it’s all going according to plan for Amouranth, even if the perpetual harassment is difficult to bear at times.