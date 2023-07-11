All Hololive members: EN, JP, Holostars, more
Hololive is arguably the biggest agency in the Vtuber industry. Featuring a range of outstanding talents across multiple regions, Cover Corporation’s group has become an international sensation. This is the complete list of all the Hololive and Holostars members that made that possible.
Founded in June 2016, Cover Corporation began life as an augmented reality software developer. However, its real success would come with virtual idol Tokino Sora in 2017 and later Generation 0 in 2018.
The agency’s success in Japan would continue before it eventually went international. First Hololive Indonesia in April 2020 and then Hololive English followed in September 2020. This impressive growth has continued with more waves arriving.
With Cover having so many Vtubers it can be hard to keep track of all of them, so we’ve put together this complete list of every Hololive member.
Contents
- All Hololive EN members
- All Hololive JP members
- All Hololive ID members
- All Holostars EN members
- All Holostars JP members
Hololive EN members
Debuting in September 2020, Hololive English was Cover’s first serious attempt to branch out its brand to a Western audience. These talents primarily produce content for an English-speaking audience, but still regularly collab with members from other branches.
holoMyth
Project: HOPE
|iRys
|—
|—
holoCouncil
Hololive JP members
The original Hololive branch, with Sora first streaming in July 2017 on Niconico. The talents have since come a long way with several generations debuting. These talents almost exclusively stream in Japanese but are still well-known internationally.
Generation 0
First generation
Second Generation
GAMERS
*Fubuki debuted in FIrst Generation but is also member of GAMERS
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
hololive Fantasy
|Houshou Marine
|Shiranui Flare
|Shirogane Noel
|Uruha Rushia (G)
|Usada Pekora
|—
holoForce
holoFive
|Mano Aloe (G)
|Momosuzu Nene
|Omaru Polka
|Shishiro Botan
|Yukihana Lamy
|—
holoX
Hololive ID members
Making their first appearance in April 2020, Hololive ID is Cover’s Indonesian branch. The talents in this agency produce a variety of content in English, Indonesian, and Japanese with the exact balance varying from idol to idol.
AREA 15
holoro
holoh3ro
Holostars EN members
Holostars English is a more recent addition that brings the Holostars brand to a Western audience. They are an all-male group that debuted in July 2022, with Vanguard adding four more members in January 2023.
holoTEMPUS
TEMPUS Vanguard
Holostars JP members
Holostars is the all-male counterpart of Hololive made up of idols with all kinds of personalities and skills. Although they are not as well known as their female counterparts, these boys are exceptionally talented and have been around for some time with Gen 1 debuting in June 2019.
First Generation
|Arurandeisu
|Hanasaki Miyabi
|Kagami Kira (G)
|Kanade Izuru
|Rikka
|Yukushiji Suzaku (G)
SunTempo
TriNero
|Aragami Oga
|Kageyama Shien
|Tsukishita Kaoru (G)
UPROAR!!
And that’s every Hololive member listed across all of its major branches, including Holostars. As more talents join or graduate we’ll be sure to update this list.