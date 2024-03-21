Hololive announces first-ever Australian concert to headline DreamHack Melbourne

Hololive has announced its first-ever Australian concert as the VTuber brand is slated to headline DreamHack Melbourne 2024.

When DreamHack and the Victorian government inked a multi-year deal, ESL FACEIT teased to us that their big headliner would involve VTubers, however, they left it at that.

VTuber concerts are one of the rare times fans get to see their favorite personalities on the big stage, with their favorite talents performing original songs. However, it’s quite rare to have the ability to witness one of these concerts in person, especially down under.

But in a blockbuster move, Australians will now have a chance to see a Hololive production with their own eyes, as the VTuber group has announced it will be headlining the upcoming DreamHack Melbourne with a concert.

Titled as the “Hololive production x DreamHack Melbourne 2024: Down Under”, the group will be headlining the festival with a concert.

The concert will feature a who’s who of talents from the English, Indonesian, and Japanese groups. The following talents will be performing live:

Houshou Marine (JP)

Tokoyami Towa (JP)

Kureiji Ollie (ID)

Pavolia Reine (ID)

Mori Calliope (EN)

Hakos Baelz (EN)

The concert is set to take place on April 27 at the Rod Laver Arena. According to DreamHack, all attendees with Saturday or 3-day tickets will have access to a general admissions area.

However, if you’re a diehard fan of your Oshi, there are ticket upgrades you can purchase from the DreamHack website. A Standard Upgrade for guaranteed tiered seating, or a Premium Upgrade for guaranteed floor seating and a chance to go on a meet and greet.

So if you haven’t practiced your Wotagei for your favorite VTuber, perhaps now is the time.