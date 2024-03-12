Hololive reveals ambitious new US-based branch to takeover the West

Hololive has revealed ambitious plans to expand into the Western market as the newly founded Cover USA to facilitate global expansion and further VTuber culture.

Though its biggest rival Nijisanji has had a tough time with ongoing allegations as of late, Hololive is doing better than ever. Not only does the leading agency dominate the VTuber subscriber rankings but also employs both the most subscribed Japanese VTuber and the most subscribed VTuber altogether.

A big part of this success was the creation of Hololive EN in September 2020, which saw the brand expand into the Western market. This has proven a huge success with Gawr Gura alone accumulating over 4 million subscribers.

Now, Cover Corporation is looking to expand further with the long-term goal of furthering VTuber culture globally, starting with North America.

Hololive founds dedicated USA branch in large-scale expansion

Hololive’s parent company Cover Corporation has announced the founding of Cover USA, a new western branch that will handle the VTuber agency’s business affairs in North America.

The official announcement explains, “The main objective for opening their first location outside of Japan is aimed at localization efforts to facilitate global expansion,” before later elaborating, “COVER Corporation believes that to expand and promote ‘VTuber’ culture globally, it is crucial to establish localized business environments.”

CEO Motoaki Tanigo, better known as Yagoo, reaffirmed, “We are excited to announce the establishment of our first overseas branch to further bring awareness to the VTuber culture in North America. Through our North American Branch, we aim to expand our local PR efforts and business operations.”

As part of the expansion, Hololive promises to “further deploy various measures to expand the local community,” as well as, “create a new field where virtual entertainment transcends borders and generations,” allowing aspiring VTubers from across the globe to achieve their goals.

The reception to this news has been positive, with Hololive fans excited to see what the VTuber agency has in store and how this expansion will benefit both existing and future talents.