Holostars EN ARMIS unit unveiled as Hololive’s newest VTuber wave

Hololive Production has revealed its next VTuber wave will be Holostars EN generation 2, also known as the ARMIS unit consisting of four new male talents.

Hololive’s parent company Cover Corporation first explored the Western market with Hololive EN’s first-generation Myth, which debuted in September 2020. This was later expanded upon with further generations following including Council, Advent, and the rebranded Promise.

However, while they may be Cover’s best-known talents its girls aren’t all it has to offer. Hololive Production also runs an all-male unit called Holostars. Holostars EN debuted in July 2022 with a follow-up expansion taking place in January 2023.

Over a year on from Holostars EN’s initial debuts, Cover is now ready to expand its all-male branch once again by introducing a brand new wave for fans to enjoy.

Holostars EN ARMIS debuting this weekend

Holostars EN has unveiled ARMIS, its latest group consisting of four new members. These new talents are Jurard T Rexford, Goldbullet, Octavio, and Crimson Ruze.

The group is themed around bounty hunters which stand apart from TEMPUS, an existing group of heroes that Holostar EN’s first eight members, later reduced to six, are a part of.

These are the dates and times that each of the four talents’ debuts will take place, along with links to their channels where you can watch them:

Jurard T Rexford : November 17 – 7 PM PST, 10 PM EST, 12 PM JST (Nov 18)

: November 17 – 7 PM PST, 10 PM EST, 12 PM JST (Nov 18) Goldbullet : November 17 – 7:30 PM PST, 10:30 PM EST, 12:30 PM JST (Nov 18)

: November 17 – 7:30 PM PST, 10:30 PM EST, 12:30 PM JST (Nov 18) Octavio : November 18 – 7 PM PST, 10:00 PM EST, 12:00 PM JST (Nov 19)

: November 18 – 7 PM PST, 10:00 PM EST, 12:00 PM JST (Nov 19) Crimson Ruze: November 18 – 7:30 PM PST, 10:30 PM EST, 12:30 PM JST (Nov 19)

Following their debuts, the four Holostars EN ARMIS members will host a collaboration stream giving fans the chance to learn more about them and revealing “extra announcements,” during the collab.