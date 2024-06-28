A-chan is leaving Hololive after 7 years of service

Long-term employee and head of content Yuujin A – better known as A-chan – is leaving Hololive, bringing an end to seven years of service to the VTuber agency.

For those familiar with Hololive or VTubing as a whole, A-chan is a household name. She started as Tokino Sora’s technician in 2017 and worked her way up to eventually become Hololive’s head of content. A-chan is one of Cover Corporation’s longest-serving employees, having built up a following not dissimilar in size to Hololive’s many talents and even CEO Motoaki “YAGOO” Tanigo.

However, A-chan has now announced on X/Twitter that she is leaving Hololive. The announcement reads: “I, [A-chan], will be leaving Hololive Productions at the end of June. The reason we were able to keep going this far without stopping is because of the wonderful talents and staff… And without a doubt, it is all thanks to all the warm fans who have supported Hololive Pro. Thank you so much for the past 7 years!”

Going into more detail, an attached message revealed that A-chan is departing at the end of the month because “it seems highly unlikely that I will be able to return to work as planned,” though any specifics beyond that are not revealed.

Regardless, A-chan focused on the positives, expressing, “It has been an absolute pleasure to get to know all of you through this new VTuber culture. I’ve also managed to grow through this career, and I can say with confidence that these days have been extremely fulfilling, both personally and professionally.”

It didn’t take long for Hololive’s talents to pay tribute, with Natsuiro Matsuri responding, “Thank you, A-chan, for always supporting Hololive. I really want to spend more time with you, but I wish you happiness in the future. Let’s go out for dinner again. I love it.”

Similarly, Akai Haato replied, “Thank you so much, A-chan. I’ll try my best to become a professional like Haachama Moe-chan! Leave the rest to me!I hope you continue to be in good health!!!”

Even Tokino Sora herself got involved, commenting, “I’m glad we were able to work together for seven years! There are so many memories. Thank you!!!I would be happy if I had the chance to meet you again! I’ll be rooting for you in the future too, see you!!!”

The tributes continued with Sakura Miko, Oozara Subaru, Yukihana Lamy, Takane Lui, Shishiro Botan, and many more all thanking A-chan for her hard work over the years.

Even some EN members like Mori Calliope, Koseki Bijou, and FUWAMOCO also thanked A-chan, showing how her contributions are just as appreciated by Hololive members across the globe.

While A-chan’s departure has proven emotional, Hololive as a whole has been undergoing a golden age as of late. The VTuber agency not only debuted Justice to an overwhelmingly positive reception, but they also announced EN’s second concert is coming – Breaking Dimensions.